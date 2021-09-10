Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 994 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 994 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,732,926,000 after purchasing an additional 194,314 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 29,453.5% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,500,000 after buying an additional 3,446,055 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in United Rentals by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $791,570,000 after buying an additional 96,594 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,312,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $432,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,969,000 after purchasing an additional 40,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.17.

United Rentals stock opened at $342.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.01 and a 12-month high of $364.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $332.57 and a 200 day moving average of $323.72.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

