Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 74.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $81.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.67. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $54.66 and a 52 week high of $82.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

