Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys 425 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $60,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock opened at $307.24 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.85 and a 1-year high of $309.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $298.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.84.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.