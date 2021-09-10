Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys 57,758 Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,758 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VVR. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.28. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $4.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.