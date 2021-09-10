Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $509,000 Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,337 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 483.9% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 408.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 78,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth about $491,000.

FTSM opened at $59.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.94 and its 200-day moving average is $59.96. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.92 and a 1-year high of $60.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

