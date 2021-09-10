James A. Dunn Sells 20,000 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) SVP James A. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total value of $1,754,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Citi Trends stock opened at $86.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.78 and its 200-day moving average is $86.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.79. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $111.44.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 7.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTRN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the second quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 93.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 218.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

CTRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.