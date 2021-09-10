Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Acquires 852 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 38.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TM. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 23.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.7% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.9% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.9% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TM opened at $180.07 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $129.28 and a one year high of $185.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.70 and a 200 day moving average of $166.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $251.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.55.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $1.19. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $72.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.91 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

