Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Makes New Investment in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,164,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,171,858,000 after purchasing an additional 567,505 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,111,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,748,000 after buying an additional 361,560 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 3,149,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,180,000 after buying an additional 1,071,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,342,000 after buying an additional 13,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 569,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of LQD opened at $135.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.66. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $127.91 and a twelve month high of $138.52.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.