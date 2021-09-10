Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 2,750 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 35,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of PEG opened at $63.32 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.25. The stock has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,520. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

