Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Callaway Golf in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ELY has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average is $30.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,942,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,701,000 after purchasing an additional 539,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 38.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,076,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082,413 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 997.1% during the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,124,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,668,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,753,000 after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 16.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,287,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,899,000 after purchasing an additional 452,410 shares in the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.