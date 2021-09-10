Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Vossloh (OTCMKTS:VOSSY)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vossloh (OTCMKTS:VOSSY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Vossloh stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. Vossloh has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $5.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.19.

About Vossloh

Vossloh AG engages in the provision of rail fastening and switch systems. It also offers services related to rail maintenance. It operates through the following divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division manufactures standardized products for rail infrastructure.

