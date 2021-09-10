Jereme M. Sylvain Sells 587 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.41, for a total transaction of $320,155.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

DXCM stock opened at $552.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $558.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 105.27, a P/E/G ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $490.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $417.85.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 452 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 349 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

