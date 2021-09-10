Joan M. Herman Sells 76,004 Shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Stock

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) EVP Joan M. Herman sold 76,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $180,889.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 836,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,143.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PAYS opened at $2.94 on Friday. PaySign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $6.22. The company has a market cap of $150.27 million, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average of $3.44.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.65 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of PaySign during the second quarter worth $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PaySign in the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PaySign by 1,418.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 428,768 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PaySign during the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PaySign during the second quarter valued at $1,362,000. Institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PAYS shares. DA Davidson raised PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PaySign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

