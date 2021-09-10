Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Receives $189.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.80. The company had a trading volume of 219,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,113,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,999 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,033,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,711,000 after buying an additional 179,159 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% during the second quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.