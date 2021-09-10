Joseph E. Whitters Acquires 27,500 Shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $87,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Spark Networks stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. Spark Networks SE has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 million, a PE ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new position in Spark Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $420,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 27,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Spark Networks by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 68,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 43,530 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Spark Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

