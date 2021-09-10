JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust (LON:JMC) Trading 5.2% Higher

JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust plc (LON:JMC)’s share price traded up 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 357 ($4.66) and last traded at GBX 351.50 ($4.59). 249,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 211,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 334 ($4.36).

The stock has a market capitalization of £255.55 million and a P/E ratio of -30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 498.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 594.09.

About JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust (LON:JMC)

JPMorgan Chinese Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

