JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €246.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €246.00 ($289.41) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on Allianz in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Nord/LB set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on Allianz in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on Allianz in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €226.00 ($265.88) price objective on Allianz in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allianz presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €228.17 ($268.43).

Shares of FRA ALV opened at €194.18 ($228.45) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €203.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €210.81. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

