JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €95.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €98.86 ($116.30).

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €78.64 ($92.52) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06. The firm has a market cap of $47.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.70. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a fifty-two week high of €96.39 ($113.40). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €82.76 and a 200 day moving average price of €84.58.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

