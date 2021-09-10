JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Target Price to $203.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $203.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirati Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $210.25.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $166.28 on Tuesday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $130.60 and a 12 month high of $249.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). On average, equities research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $6,618,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,714 shares in the company, valued at $25,268,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 691.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,802,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 241.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 992,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,954,000 after acquiring an additional 701,778 shares in the last quarter.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.