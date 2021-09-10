JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Acquires Shares of 12,750 Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,152,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,403,000 after buying an additional 363,969 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after buying an additional 52,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.86. 29,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,198. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.89. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $34.25. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.73%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PBA shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.89.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

