JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Buys New Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,640 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $41,000. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE traded up $2.28 on Friday, reaching $165.62. 178,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,290,215. The stock has a market cap of $261.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.74 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.26.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.