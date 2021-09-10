JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Buys New Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.9% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 28,292 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $1,766,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,901,084. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $162.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $108.30 and a 12-month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

