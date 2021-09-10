JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Buys Shares of 1,100 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DE traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $368.08. 21,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,052. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $210.18 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $363.88 and a 200 day moving average of $363.61. The firm has a market cap of $114.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.52.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

