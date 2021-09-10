JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Invests $2.42 Million in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 0.4% of JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,172,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,397,000 after acquiring an additional 440,361 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,491,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,804,000 after acquiring an additional 365,671 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 234,861.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 291,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,481,000 after acquiring an additional 291,228 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,034,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,256,000 after acquiring an additional 221,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $19,488,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

BATS:QUAL traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $139.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055,923 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.92. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.