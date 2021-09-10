JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Invests $235,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 345 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Tesla by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $755.15. 518,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,438,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $351.30 and a one year high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 395.13, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $691.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $667.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,868,418. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $2,093,062.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,652 shares of company stock worth $64,733,947 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 price target (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $602.16.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

