JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Invests $388,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $28,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $56,734,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 23.6% during the second quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 87.6% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.52.

DE traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $368.08. 21,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,052. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $210.18 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $363.88 and a 200 day moving average of $363.61. The firm has a market cap of $114.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.