JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Makes New $279,000 Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of VGT stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $424.98. 1,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,762. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.18 and a twelve month high of $430.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $414.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

