JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,685 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000. Netflix comprises approximately 0.2% of JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $7.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $604.79. 189,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,103,288. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $539.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $523.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $458.60 and a 52-week high of $615.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $267.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays set a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.89.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

