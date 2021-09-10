Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,423 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,008,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $785,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,769 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,277,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $209,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,187,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $156,728,000 after acquiring an additional 85,565 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,090,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $166,579,000 after acquiring an additional 868,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,087,006 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $153,879,000 after acquiring an additional 195,064 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNPR. Wolfe Research raised Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $155,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,120 shares of company stock valued at $910,812. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $28.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $29.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 75.47%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.