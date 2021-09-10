Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 11,849 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,849 shares during the quarter. Anthem makes up 0.9% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $82,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 338.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 76.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth about $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

ANTM traded down $10.21 on Friday, hitting $361.22. 41,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,148. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.82. The firm has a market cap of $88.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens raised their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.76.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

