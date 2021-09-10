Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 183,798 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,453,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,798 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $59,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,745,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,823,000 after acquiring an additional 244,110 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 241,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.17.

KHC stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,023,398. The company has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day moving average is $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

