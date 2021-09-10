Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,432,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,085,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the second quarter worth about $3,528,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter worth about $1,848,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 18,749 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the second quarter worth about $2,284,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the second quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.76. 71,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,606,764. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.33.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

In other news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $132,123.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,036.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

