KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV opened at $21.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $515.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.94. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.33.

KALV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $32,052.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,886.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,234 shares in the company, valued at $168,961.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,067 shares of company stock valued at $376,153. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 184.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,307 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 55,998 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.35% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

