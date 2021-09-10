Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,675 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 23,532 shares.The stock last traded at $30.95 and had previously closed at $31.01.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KARO shares. William Blair set a $35.13 price target on Karooooo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James started coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karooooo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Get Karooooo alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $661.80 million and a PE ratio of 30.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.25.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.84 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karooooo during the second quarter worth $1,270,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Karooooo during the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karooooo during the second quarter worth $1,929,000. 3.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karooooo Company Profile (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.