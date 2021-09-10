Karura Trading Up 3.6% This Week (KAR)

Karura (CURRENCY:KAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Karura has a market cap of $67.95 million and $10.96 million worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Karura coin can now be bought for about $7.88 or 0.00017262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Karura has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00065062 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.23 or 0.00125447 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.45 or 0.00180722 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,526.22 or 0.99790341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.68 or 0.07169096 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.83 or 0.00898309 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003016 BTC.

About Karura

Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,628,261 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

