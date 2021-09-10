Kcash Price Hits $0.0121 (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Kcash has a market cap of $5.41 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kcash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kcash has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.
Kcash Profile
Kcash (KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com.
Kcash Coin Trading
