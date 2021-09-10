Ken D’amato Sells 5,000 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $214,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $644,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $42.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $55.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.79. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EPAY shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bottomline Technologies (de) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

