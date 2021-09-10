Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) Insider Acquires £85,000 in Stock

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) insider Michael Carvill acquired 20,000 shares of Kenmare Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55) per share, with a total value of £85,000 ($111,053.04).

KMR opened at GBX 430 ($5.62) on Friday. Kenmare Resources plc has a 1-year low of GBX 229 ($2.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 466 ($6.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £471.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 426.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 426.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. Kenmare Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.29%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Kenmare Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Kenmare Resources Company Profile

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

