Knuff & Co LLC Acquires New Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Snowflake by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Snowflake by 840.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $12,696,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.33, for a total value of $14,870,338.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,120,453 shares of company stock worth $304,587,659 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNOW. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $264.62 price target on Snowflake and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.36.

Snowflake stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $319.21. 43,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,297,926. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $276.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.91. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

