Knuff & Co LLC Decreases Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Knuff & Co LLC lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,301 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total value of $25,604,079.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.90, for a total value of $93,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,584,140 shares of company stock valued at $917,936,108. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.48.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $380.59. 287,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,421,178. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $361.10 and a 200-day moving average of $325.61. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

