Knuff & Co LLC Has $21.38 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Knuff & Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 7.9% of Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $21,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 50.6% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

NYSE PG traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $143.86. The company had a trading volume of 92,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,962,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.09. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $349.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

