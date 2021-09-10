Knuff & Co LLC Has $4.04 Million Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 234.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,038 shares during the quarter. Moderna accounts for 1.5% of Knuff & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 46.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Moderna by 3.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Moderna by 122.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 15.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Moderna by 165.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 818,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,167,000 after buying an additional 510,602 shares in the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Moderna news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,259,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,973,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,000 shares of company stock worth $98,624,600 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRNA stock traded down $4.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $451.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,509,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $56.87 and a one year high of $497.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

