Knuff & Co LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Knuff & Co LLC decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 162.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,259,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,266,000 after buying an additional 4,488,520 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $26,500,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in PepsiCo by 731.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,618,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,227 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in PepsiCo by 80.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,031,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,465 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in PepsiCo by 18.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,100 shares during the period. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.23. The stock had a trading volume of 26,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,982,858. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $159.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $214.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

