Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €43.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) received a €43.00 ($50.59) target price from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PHIA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €50.61 ($59.54).

Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 1-year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

