Konomi Network Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.98 Million (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Konomi Network coin can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00001948 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Konomi Network has a market cap of $20.01 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Konomi Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00059635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.39 or 0.00166345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002905 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00014339 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000385 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00043348 BTC.

Konomi Network Profile

Konomi Network is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,669,368 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Buying and Selling Konomi Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konomi Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Konomi Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Konomi Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Konomi Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.