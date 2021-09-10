Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Hits New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $77.15 and last traded at $76.15, with a volume of 596 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.97.

The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In related news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,681 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $730,687.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,357.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $2,470,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,889.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,370 shares of company stock worth $4,819,610 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 272,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,779,000 after acquiring an additional 56,721 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,018,000 after acquiring an additional 106,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 106,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 14,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.46.

Korn Ferry Company Profile (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

