L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.19 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.28. L3Harris Technologies reported earnings of $2.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full year earnings of $13.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.95 to $13.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $14.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.90 to $14.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.77.

Shares of LHX traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.60. 35,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,353. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $235.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.25. The firm has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.17%.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total value of $13,935,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.91, for a total value of $19,579,595.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,194 shares of company stock worth $63,774,567 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

