L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 28,321 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total value of $6,379,305.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total transaction of $19,756,732.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 277,194 shares of company stock worth $63,774,567. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LHX stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.88. 10,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $235.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.25. The company has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

