Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Shares Up 0.8%

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) shares shot up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.28 and last traded at $33.28. 12,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 8,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.02.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIFZF. TD Securities lowered shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.88.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. engages in mining for iron ore. It owns interests in Iron Ore Company of Canada which operates a major iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland, and Labrador on lands leased from the company. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

