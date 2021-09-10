Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 21.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LAKE opened at $23.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of -0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.93. Lakeland Industries has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $47.95.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lakeland Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Lakeland Industries worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 57.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.